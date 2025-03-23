Salamander sounds and a Culture Couch are among your 'Weekend' audio highlights...

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Haitians In The Heartland: Today, we continue Haitians in the Heartland, the newest series from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. This project is the result of six months of close collaboration with Haitian American residents of Springfield. Here’s Chris Welter, the Center’s Managing Editor.

Art As A Way To Dialogue: Shazia Sikander is a MacArthur “Genius Grant” winning artist, whose biggest show to date just opened at the Cincinnati Art Museum and the Cleveland Museum of Art. And it’s co-curated by the Cincinnati Art Museum’s curator of South Asian Art, Dr. Ainsley Cameron. For Culture Couch, WYSO Community Voices Producer Susan Byrnes sat down with the artist and the curator of the new show in Cincinnati.

Severe Weather Awareness Week: We are just wrapping up Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state but Sandy Mackey of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency tells WYSO’s Mike Frazier severe weather awareness is important all of the time.

Protecting The Tree Canopy: As we enter the spring season, leaves will soon emerge through the bare branches of trees. Some Dayton-area groups and organizations see trees as a critical part of their neighborhoods - as important as the sidewalks and utilities. But invasive pests and under-investment have left some people wanting to preserve and add to the tree canopy across Dayton. WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley reports

The Sound Of A Salamander Migration: A brisk, rainy night is the perfect time for salamanders to begin their annual spring migrations from the woods to the seasonal ponds where they'll mate and lay eggs. MetroParks of Butler County invited people to Indian Creek Metropark in Reilly Township to experience the phenomenon. WVXU's Tana Weingartner joined in the hunt, led by Programming & Events Outdoor Educator PJ Arnold, and brought back this audio postcard. *You can see pictures of the hike and the salamanders they found at wvxu dot org.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.