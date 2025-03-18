The Outside - 3/16/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 3/16/25
Playlist for Ep. 214, 3/16/25:
Max Eilbacher - 7 Runs (In Arc Mental Styling)
(from 7 Runs (In Arc Mental Styling)) | OMA | Bandcamp
Jerman/Norwall - The Embedded Manifold / Isotopy
(from Topology) | New Forces | Bandcamp
Gunn/Truscinski Duo - Live Text / Conviction / Reel
(from Flam) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Richard Valitutto performing Sarah Hennies - SOVT
(from SOVT) | Elsewhere | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.