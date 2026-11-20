Two years ago filmmaker Amy Taylor shot her horror comedy …And Then She Laughed in Yellow Springs. She returns to the village this week to screen the short along with Jess Archer Versus, her web series turned short film at the Little Art.

Taylor says the idea to shoot in Yellow Springs came from village resident Ben Guenther, whose time at Ohio University overlapped with Taylor's.

"I was talking to Ben about something unrelated, I think. I don't remember exactly what. But I mentioned, 'oh, you know, I've written this script for a short film, and I have a really particular architecture in mind for this house.' And I kind of described it to him. And then like 10 minutes later, he sent me a text, and he was like, what about this place [in Yellow Springs]?"

Taylor and Guenther plan to continue to collaborate, and Taylor will return to the village in 2027 to shoot her feature film, Everything's Fine!.

An Evening With Amy Taylor is Wednesday, August 12 at the Little Art in Yellow Springs.