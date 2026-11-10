This Saturday, October 24, The Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra present Heart and Soul: A Soulful Tribute to Ray Charles at the John Legend Theater starting at 7:30 PM.

Ray Charles was an innovator at the intersection of jazz, soul, blues, and R&B. Todd Stoll, Director of the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra, says that during the 1950's, Ray Charles wanted to take this music beyond it's typical setting of black churches.

"I think Ray understood on a spiritual level that America needed all of this. There was a faction of America that was never going to go to one of those churches and feel that. So he brought it out into the light of day where everyone could enjoy it. He was criticized quite a bit by faith leaders for taking that music into a secular situation."

Stoll believes that people need less screen time and more moving and grooving. At one of their last performances, he saw at least three different generations of people getting down to 'You Are My Sunshine' in the style of Ray Charles.

"Everybody's dancing, like everybody's sitting in their seats grooving. I'm like,'Yeah, we need more of this and less Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.' Like let's get in a room and just groove."

For more info and to buy tickets to see Heart and Soul: a Soulful Tribute to Ray Charles, head on over to springfieldsym.org.