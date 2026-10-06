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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Joshua Thomas on finding his calling at Nowhere Else Festival

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:10 PM EDT
Los Angeles based singer, songwriter Joshua Thomas poses with what looks to be a scuba mask on his head.
Joshua Thomas
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Contributed

Los Angeles based singer, songwriter Joshua Thomas stopped by the WYSO studios on his way to Nowhere Else Festival, an event spearheaded by Ohio based folk band Over the Rhine.

This year was Thomas' fourth time at the festival. He has contributed artist workshops, performed live on stage, and of course been among the crowd of devoted music lovers. He says that Nowhere Else Festival has a vibe that's completely different than any festival he's ever been to.

"Over the Rhine has curated this really special thing that I have not really found many other places. From an artist's perspective, when I went there for the first time, I just was so blown away by the community feeling of the festival. They call it an extended musical family reunion, and it really does feel that way. I've never played a festival where you get on stage and the audience is almost pin drop silent. It's a dream."

Since first performing at the festival Thomas has had the honor of touring with Over The Rhine and even recorded his debut album at their barn turned recording studio. What started as a gig at a festival has blossomed into a momentous pathway for him that he says affirmed his life's dreams.

"There's a lot us who, the core of who we are, we are musicians and we're gonna do it whether the dream comes true or not. So they recognized that in me and they have honestly brought me in. I have been living kind of a dream with them."

Keep up with Joshua Thomas by following him on instagram @joshuathomasmusic. Stream and purchase his debut album The Wings Outside on bandcamp.

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Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard