Studio Session: Joshua Thomas on finding his calling at Nowhere Else Festival

Los Angeles based singer, songwriter Joshua Thomas stopped by the WYSO studios on his way to Nowhere Else Festival, an event spearheaded by Ohio based folk band Over the Rhine.

This year was Thomas' fourth time at the festival. He has contributed artist workshops, performed live on stage, and of course been among the crowd of devoted music lovers. He says that Nowhere Else Festival has a vibe that's completely different than any festival he's ever been to.

"Over the Rhine has curated this really special thing that I have not really found many other places. From an artist's perspective, when I went there for the first time, I just was so blown away by the community feeling of the festival. They call it an extended musical family reunion, and it really does feel that way. I've never played a festival where you get on stage and the audience is almost pin drop silent. It's a dream."

Since first performing at the festival Thomas has had the honor of touring with Over The Rhine and even recorded his debut album at their barn turned recording studio. What started as a gig at a festival has blossomed into a momentous pathway for him that he says affirmed his life's dreams.

"There's a lot us who, the core of who we are, we are musicians and we're gonna do it whether the dream comes true or not. So they recognized that in me and they have honestly brought me in. I have been living kind of a dream with them."

Keep up with Joshua Thomas by following him on instagram @joshuathomasmusic. Stream and purchase his debut album The Wings Outside on bandcamp.