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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: The undead return to Yellow Springs Oct 3 for the YS Zombie Walk

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 29, 2026 at 10:09 AM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

A staple Yellow Springs event is rising from the grave this weekend. The YS Zombie Walk is returning Saturday, October 3, on the John Bryan Center lawn from 3PM - 9PM. There will be live music, food, and so much more with all the proceeds going to the Feminist Health Fund.

For Tobi Reed, founder of the YS Zombie Walk, it was always about raising money and food for those in need. After a years long hiatus, she says people are ready for another visit from the zombies.

"From the moment that we stopped it, I instantly felt regret. It's been a long time coming. The people have spoken. It just felt like it was time to bring it back. It was such a good time and a wonderful way, in my opinion, to bring community together. In this day and age we need more of that."

With the live music stage at the John Bryan Center lawn there will also be food trucks, over 20 vendors, a Michael Myers photo booth, an arts and crafts area for the kids, and a food drive. Performers for this year's event include Dr. Meat, Somnivore, DracMina, Fatty Lumpkin, and Cooley the Curator.

The zombie walk itself starts at 8:30PM with a donation of $5 or a food item for the drive recommended for entry.

For more info check out the YS Zombie Walk Facebook page.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard