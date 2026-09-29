Studio Session: The undead return to Yellow Springs Oct 3 for the YS Zombie Walk

A staple Yellow Springs event is rising from the grave this weekend. The YS Zombie Walk is returning Saturday, October 3, on the John Bryan Center lawn from 3PM - 9PM. There will be live music, food, and so much more with all the proceeds going to the Feminist Health Fund.

For Tobi Reed, founder of the YS Zombie Walk, it was always about raising money and food for those in need. After a years long hiatus, she says people are ready for another visit from the zombies.

"From the moment that we stopped it, I instantly felt regret. It's been a long time coming. The people have spoken. It just felt like it was time to bring it back. It was such a good time and a wonderful way, in my opinion, to bring community together. In this day and age we need more of that."

With the live music stage at the John Bryan Center lawn there will also be food trucks, over 20 vendors, a Michael Myers photo booth, an arts and crafts area for the kids, and a food drive. Performers for this year's event include Dr. Meat, Somnivore, DracMina, Fatty Lumpkin, and Cooley the Curator.

The zombie walk itself starts at 8:30PM with a donation of $5 or a food item for the drive recommended for entry.

For more info check out the YS Zombie Walk Facebook page.