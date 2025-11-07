© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

The Strains kick off national tour this weekend at Blind Bobs

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 31, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
contributed

Hailing from Detroit and Dayton, The Strains are a group of seasoned, touring punk rock veterans who are preparing to get back in the van. Their tour starts this weekend in Dayton at Blind Bobs on Oct. 31. Jamy Holliday and Gretta Smak, who both provide guitar and vocals for the band, stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Juliet Fromholt about joining the band and their upcoming tour.

Smak and Holliday have shared the stage with Paul Smith before and had heard the previous version of The Strains, but Smak says it's an honor to be apart of the current iteration.

"We were already like big fans of The Strains and Paul Smith's songwriting. I mean he's just an excellent songwriter. It was like,'Oh my gosh, now we're up here doing the songs that I've been listening to."

One of the Daytonians of the group is bassist and vocalist Kellen Mutter, who is actually Smak's son. He has jumped straight into the fray with a group of gnarly rockers. Even from the very beginning, Holliday says that Mutter has been a perfect fit.

"He's playing in the home of the MC5, he's singing lead on an MC5 track. He's playing his first gig, he's playing on a band with his mother and it didn't really work out the way we thought in that the place was packed. We started 30 minutes after the doors opened and I mean the line was down the block- two three blocks when we went on stage, it was a full house. There was no 'get up there and blow it.' And I'm looking at Kellen thinking,'Oh, okay kiddo.' He just leaned in and we were off and running. It was great."

You can hear The Strains live alongside Frank Meyer this Friday, Oct. 31, at Blind Bob's starting at 8PM.

Tags
Kaleidoscope Music
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard