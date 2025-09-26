Trey Posey on embracing imperfection during the creative process

Dayton hip-hop artist Trey Posey has been busy in the studio cooking up new singles, as well as honing in on his creative process. Posey stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt and share his new singles.

"I was always known as like the quiet kid. So it's refreshing to free my mind and get my thoughts out in the world. I mean, it's normal to me now because I've been doing it- not too long, about six years, but I'm taking it serious." said Posey. "It's always good to get those thoughts out and try to create with intention and put some type of message that other people can gravitate towards."

Six years in, Posey is refining his workflow and is laser focused on creating with intention. He knows that story telling is key to connecting with listeners.

"When it comes to the storytelling, I notice myself making sure it ends on a positive note. That's my whole thing you know, make sure people get some type of good out of it." said Posey.

When it comes to storytelling eventually all creatives will hit a writer's block, but even in this case Posey has a positive solution that everyone can relate to.

"Sometimes you need to step away for a little bit until it comes back to you." said Posey. "I try to find inspiration in other things. It doesn't have to be music or art or whatever, it can just be anything with life or new experiences. But yeah that's the thing too with embracing imperfections, just don't overthink it. You'll always come back to it, to the passion and the love of it."

Check out Trey Posey's new music video Who's 2 Blame? shot and narrated by Gary, Son.