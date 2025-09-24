Studio Session: Yellow Springs band Novena releases debut EP 'Our Unfailing Novena'

Local band Novena has just released their debut EP Our Unfailing Novena, and the process has been quite the transformative journey for the duo. Beyond their musical partnership what lies at the core is a deep friendship.

"It's been full of the most random collaboration ideas in the middle of the night, in the morning, texting, and always counting on her and knowing she will be on my level. I don't even have to really translate. She just gets it." said bassist and vocalist Jennifer Taylor.

Taylor met guitarist and vocalist Emma Woodruff through local musician Kyleen Downes. "I was introduced to Emma by our good friend, Kyleen Downes. Kyleen had hired me to photograph her band's rehearsal, The Curious Sound." said Taylor. "I had never come across that level of energy and commitment to a performance. I was like,'Oh my goodness, I'm so impressed. I'm gonna keep tabs on Emma just to see what else she's getting her hands into."

This lead to the pair jamming and playing a few gigs, which culminated with a performance at Ladyfest Dayton where the duo adopted the name Novena.

"A novena is a specific form of prayer in the Roman Catholic faith for departed loved ones." said Taylor.

"This is also a huge coincidence because Jen went through similar struggles that I've been through. She lost her brother suddenly, and that's a big part of our bonding that we have." said Woodruff.

Their bond has helped the duo grow and heal from their loss, and over time the music has helped them find their place in the world.

"I would say that the songs have become more electrified, and part of that is feeling alive again, and feeling my purpose, and feeling confident in where I belong. I feel like right now, right here, is where I belong." said Woodruff.

Purchase Novena's debut EP Our Unfailing Novena on Bandcamp.