Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Yellow Springs band Novena releases debut EP 'Our Unfailing Novena'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:11 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt

Local band Novena has just released their debut EP Our Unfailing Novena, and the process has been quite the transformative journey for the duo. Beyond their musical partnership what lies at the core is a deep friendship.

"It's been full of the most random collaboration ideas in the middle of the night, in the morning, texting, and always counting on her and knowing she will be on my level. I don't even have to really translate. She just gets it." said bassist and vocalist Jennifer Taylor.

Taylor met guitarist and vocalist Emma Woodruff through local musician Kyleen Downes. "I was introduced to Emma by our good friend, Kyleen Downes. Kyleen had hired me to photograph her band's rehearsal, The Curious Sound." said Taylor. "I had never come across that level of energy and commitment to a performance. I was like,'Oh my goodness, I'm so impressed. I'm gonna keep tabs on Emma just to see what else she's getting her hands into."

This lead to the pair jamming and playing a few gigs, which culminated with a performance at Ladyfest Dayton where the duo adopted the name Novena.

"A novena is a specific form of prayer in the Roman Catholic faith for departed loved ones." said Taylor.

"This is also a huge coincidence because Jen went through similar struggles that I've been through. She lost her brother suddenly, and that's a big part of our bonding that we have." said Woodruff.

Their bond has helped the duo grow and heal from their loss, and over time the music has helped them find their place in the world.

"I would say that the songs have become more electrified, and part of that is feeling alive again, and feeling my purpose, and feeling confident in where I belong. I feel like right now, right here, is where I belong." said Woodruff.

Purchase Novena's debut EP Our Unfailing Novena on Bandcamp.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
