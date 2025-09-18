Studio Sessions: American Whale are finding their stride under a new name

If you were at this year's Battle of the Bands in Dayton, then you may have seen the Simon Fink Band, now American Whale, make it into the finals. That was still relatively early on for them, but now as the band finds their stride they embrace their new identity.

"So we were the Simon Fink Band but that was just what we put together before we had kind of done much, and I wanted everybody to feel like it was their band as much as my band because this really is a collaboration. I still feel like it's my band, but I hope everybody feels like it is their band too," said Fink.

The band has recently started a monthly at South Park Tavern where each show features a different musical guest alongside American Whale on the bill.

"We're playing this regular monthly show right now at South Park Tavern, which is a really comfortable kind of laid-back place, good sound system. So we're using that as a place to try out new material a lot and try out stuff that we never played before and experiment a little bit and we got some awesome guests joining us too." said Fink.

Catch the next monthly show at South Park Tavern featuring Cigar Box Scott and American Whale on October 13 with music starting at 8PM.