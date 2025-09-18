© 2025 WYSO
Studio Sessions: American Whale are finding their stride under a new name

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:54 AM EDT
Juliet Fromholt

If you were at this year's Battle of the Bands in Dayton, then you may have seen the Simon Fink Band, now American Whale, make it into the finals. That was still relatively early on for them, but now as the band finds their stride they embrace their new identity.

"So we were the Simon Fink Band but that was just what we put together before we had kind of done much, and I wanted everybody to feel like it was their band as much as my band because this really is a collaboration. I still feel like it's my band, but I hope everybody feels like it is their band too," said Fink.

The band has recently started a monthly at South Park Tavern where each show features a different musical guest alongside American Whale on the bill.

"We're playing this regular monthly show right now at South Park Tavern, which is a really comfortable kind of laid-back place, good sound system. So we're using that as a place to try out new material a lot and try out stuff that we never played before and experiment a little bit and we got some awesome guests joining us too." said Fink.

Catch the next monthly show at South Park Tavern featuring Cigar Box Scott and American Whale on October 13 with music starting at 8PM.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
