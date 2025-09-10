Studio Session: Kittinger release their debut EP 'California'

Sometimes it feels like the best ideas come around when you're just having fun, and that's how's Dayton band Kittinger came to be.

"We started out with a harebrained idea to do a James Bond themed musical experience at Tender Mercy. We were like,'Let's make an excuse to do something fun. We can totally put some trip hop beats behind our songs.' And like, that's hysterical, but it worked. So we started by dropping some beats behind the existing songs on whatever would work. Then we did a lot of covers of the James Bond theme song, then all the others, up to Adele and Billie Eillish and all those. Even Goldfinger, we did the whole thing, and it was super fun. We actually really enjoyed it." said singer and guitarist Amber Heart.

This one-off gig ended up being the lingering inspiration that stayed with Heart, Brian Greaney (synth, keys, guitar) Rich Reuter (guitar) and Chris Corn (bass), who up to that point had been performing together as Amber Heart and the Who's Who. The band began experimenting beyond their more typical Americana sounds and eventually decided to fully transform their sound under a new name.

"I think the evolution of every artist is based on the way that their life is going and the journey that they're on as an individual and exploring new spaces as part of who they are. At least, that's what's reflective here for me." said Heart.

Check out Kittinger's new EP California on bandcamp.