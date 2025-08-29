© 2025 WYSO
Studio Sessions: Thunderlover release their first full length album 'Size Doesn't Matter'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 29, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt

Thunderlover combines the energy of hair metal with the introspection of grunge. Their first full length album Size Doesn't Matter just came out earlier this month. The band originally started as an 80's, 90's cover band but eventually grew to writing their own originals.

"Well, it was scary at first. A lot of anxiety about, 'Can I do this? Can I make up something of my own?' But then once we tapped into that vein, it just flows. I'm glad that we are creating our own music together and putting this out for the people to hear. It's very rewarding to see the reception." said guitarist Doug Koverman.

Taking their high energy vibe from the studio to stage is a natural transition for the band. Their songs are already starting to turn to anthems for their fans. "One of our songs 'Lost My Pants, Raise Your Glass' we wrote as a bar sing-along song, and it's working." said lead vocalist Dave Wickline. "I mean, I think any band, any project, when you start hearing some of your words back at you is a big deal."

They're checking off their bucket list with the new album, as they've released a CD included with a booklet. "The CD's got a 12-page booklet in it with lyrics, pictures, and photos. It definitely harkens back to our youth because getting that CD back in the day that was your contact to the band. You didn't have the internet like you do now. So that was your connection. So we embraced that, spent a little bit more money, because it meant something to us." said Wickline.

You can see the band perform live Aug 30 at Tippapalooza alongside The Boxcar Suite, Salvadore Ross and Sadbox. The festival is free and open to the public. Find more info on the event at https://www.tippapalooza.com/.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
