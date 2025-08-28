Studio Session: Dive into Dayton's creative community at The Rong Bros Brunch Bash

On Saturday, August 30, PNC Arts Annex will host The Rong Bros Brunch Bash, a community focused event featuring music, art, food- everything you need to get your morning started right and immerse yourself in Dayton's vibrant arts community.

The show is kicking off from 11AM-1PM with an interactive photo booth experience by Fea Fotos and an installation set designed by Calista Dillon that features giant breakfast food objects . There will be an audio-visual light show created by SOS Lightshow, Holland Scarth, and Jared Chambers. Brunch will be served during this time by Calzada's Kitchen and a cash bar will be available as well.

Starting at 1PM the event will transition to the theatre where Nightbeast, Kellen Williams, The Rong Brothers and more will take the stage for musical performances until 3PM when mingling and networking is encouraged.

Buy tickets and get more info at https://www.daytonlive.org/events/rong-bros/. Listen to an audio preview from Nightbeast, Melina Marie, Marvo Sax, and John Rong using the player above.