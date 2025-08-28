© 2025 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Dive into Dayton's creative community at The Rong Bros Brunch Bash

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt

On Saturday, August 30, PNC Arts Annex will host The Rong Bros Brunch Bash, a community focused event featuring music, art, food- everything you need to get your morning started right and immerse yourself in Dayton's vibrant arts community.

The show is kicking off from 11AM-1PM with an interactive photo booth experience by Fea Fotos and an installation set designed by Calista Dillon that features giant breakfast food objects . There will be an audio-visual light show created by SOS Lightshow, Holland Scarth, and Jared Chambers. Brunch will be served during this time by Calzada's Kitchen and a cash bar will be available as well.

Starting at 1PM the event will transition to the theatre where Nightbeast, Kellen Williams, The Rong Brothers and more will take the stage for musical performances until 3PM when mingling and networking is encouraged.

Buy tickets and get more info at https://www.daytonlive.org/events/rong-bros/. Listen to an audio preview from Nightbeast, Melina Marie, Marvo Sax, and John Rong using the player above.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
