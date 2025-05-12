Blind Rage Weekend will showcase local and national punk bands

Moving from its original home at Blind Rage Records to a VFW hall and last year to Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Rage Weekend is celebrating its fifth year of showcasing punk artists from around the country.

"It's more in the idea of punk and not so much the sound. I don't think there's a band that sounds like The Misfits or Sex Pistols playing. It's all over the place with some leaning more indie rock, some leaning much more heavy and screamy," says festival organizer and owner of Blind Rage Records, Gwen. "It's kind of a big umbrella to just say punk. It can mean a completely different thing to each person you say it to. And to me, it's always been more about the DIY ethic and the ideas more than the sound."

The lineup combines local and national artists including Oh Condor, Caught Dead, and Place Position from Dayton and notable punk bands from around the country.

"I absolutely have a wish list," said Gwen. "And I'm still working off of like the wish list from three years ago. It took me three years to work out getting Hammered Hulls in Dayton. That was my first pick, you know, three years and last year and this year, and finally got it to work this year. There's a lot I'm really excited about. Prevail, who are a South Carolina band. This is their first show since the 90s. Frail, who a recently reunited Philadelphia area band from the 90's, who just released a retrospective on the Numero Group. Them playing is a huge deal to me. Then the rest of it is kind of friends, and you know, bands I just want to see and hang out with myself and bands that I think are worthwhile and that maybe you don't see on bigger shows like this."

Blind Rage Weekend is May 9 and 10 at Yellow Cab Tavern. The full lineup is available here.