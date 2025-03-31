Cult Movie Night celebrates Black History Month with a horror classic and a local premiere

Cult Movie Night is a monthly celebration of cult cinema at The Neon in downtown Dayton. Filmmaker and organizer Victor Bonacore and filmmaker Ange Mitchell joined WYSO music Director Juliet Fromholt for a preview of this month's screening.

"Candyman in general is like my favorite horror film ever," said filmmaker Ange Mitchell. "I think it's so great in terms of the narrative and the structure of the film and never before done things as far as like Black horror figures going in cinema."

1992 horror classic Candyman will headline the February 20 installment of Cult Movie Night in recognition of both Black History Month and the legacy of the movie's star, the late Tony Todd. For Mitchell, Candyman provided inspiration for her short film ZOHALI, which is premiering at the event.

"I just I love when the narrative is changed in. If [Black people] going to be antagonists, it's about us like restoring some type of cosmic balance in terms of the things that have taken place to us, taken place with us in this country. So I think Candyman is a perfect film for Black History Month."

For Bonacore, the Cult Move Night screening are a chance to celebrate cinema, highlight emerging filmmakers and build community.

"My life is centered around movies. And so just being able to do this stuff and showcase a movie I love. And then to put someone over, as I say, in a wrestling business, you know. I always try to be local and it just fits. It builds community and it is always a great crowd, always a good audience. They get it."

