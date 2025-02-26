Local musicians will celebrate the music of Tom Petty at Springfield's State Theater

On February 22, The Petty Thieves will take the stage at Springfield's State Theater. Comprised Dayton music mainstays Trey Stone, Matt Bourelle, Damien Dennis, Brian Hoeflich, Sam King and Rob Thaxton, the group will celebrate Tom Petty's musical legacy.

"I saw [Petty] three times in concert before his passing," says Stone who acts as frontman for the Petty Thieves. "And the thing that struck me the first time I saw him, the person I was with and I, we both commented, 'Wow, we know every word to every song.' And that's when it kind of really I realized I'm a bigger fan of this guy than I ever realized. The songs were just instant classics. They seemed like right out of the box they had. It seemed like songs you've been hearing your whole life. They were so simple and yet said so much."

Alongside Petty's classics, and an opening set from John Dubuc's Guilty Pleasures, the Petty Thieves will also be joined by special guests helping to embody Tom Petty's time in supergroup the Traveling Wilburys.

"It's only going to be three songs, but they're really great. We've got David Payne doing the Roy Orbison part, which is great. He's done it in the past and he's a sight to behold when he starts singing the Roy Orbison stuff," says Stone

Tickets and more information are available at: https://www.springfieldstatetheater.com