Studio Session: Motel Beds Reunite for One-Night Show at The Brightside

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Prior to their reunion concert at the Brightside, Motel Beds visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Kaleidoscope.

Dayton indie rock favorites Motel Beds reunited for a special one-off performance at The Brightside on Friday, July 19. Before the show, the band joined WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope to discuss their reunion show and perform live on air.

Motel Beds, which features P.J. Paslosky (vocals), Tommy Cooper (guitar), Darryl Robbins (guitar), Tod Weidner (bass), and Ian Kaplan (drums), have spent the last eight years on hiatus. Their last full-length album, Mind Glitter, was released in 2015.

But earlier this year when Robbins floated the idea of a reunion show in Dayton, the other band members jumped at the opportunity. "It's been really great. All joking aside, it's been really, really nice to get back with these dudes and play with them again," Weidner said during the interview. "It feels like it was sort of unfinished business."

The reunion show featured Motel Beds performing their classic material alongside two other Dayton bands, Human Cannonball and Wreck League. Weidner said that returning to the songs after more than half a decade felt surprisingly natural. "Muscle memory is a weird thing. It's like, I don't remember this next part, but apparently my hand knows what to do more often than not."

During their hiatus from Motel Beds, the band members have pursued various musical endeavors. Kaplan currently plays in Sam King and the Suspects, while Weidner, now based in Ojai, California, has continued to release solo work. The band expressed gratitude for their fans' continued support after years apart. "It's awesome to know that you're a teeny little bit of somebody's life soundtrack, and they haven't forgotten about you or the music," Weidner said.

For more insight into Motel Beds' history and reunion, check out a recent interview with music contributor Don Thrasher on the WYSO website. The band’s catalog is available on Bandcamp, with most releases after 2010 also available on major streaming platforms.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
