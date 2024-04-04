Yuppie unveils first chapter of a visual album based on their 2022 release Peculiar

Dayton band Yuppie released the original audio version of their album Peculiar in 2022. This year, the band is working with local filmmakers to create a visual version of the album.

"There's going to be six music videos with vignettes in the middle kind of telling the story, and outlining what the album was trying to accomplish when we sat out to record it," said Yuppie lead singer and frontman Zack Sliver in an interview with WYSO culture contributor Greg Simms Jr.

The first of these six music videos is based on the song "Barfly." It was directed George LeBoeuf, part of Wright State University's film program. The band plans to spend this summer filming the rest of the video series in hopes of an in-person and online release of the entire project.

Silver said Yuppie will also be working on new music this year, heading into Dayton's Reel Love Recording Studio to track their next full length album.

"It's going to be some older songs, some demos we'd have been working on a few years ago. And then we've been cultivating a whole new sound, and we're going to be playing a handful of shows in the Dayton area."