Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Columbus trio Dynamo Fuzz on recording their debut album

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Last week on Kaleidoscope, Dynamo Fuzz joined host Juliet Fromholt for a live interview and studio session. The Columbus trio features Harlan Hopkins on vocals and guitar, Ryan Sherrock on bass, and Patrick Locy on drums. On the show, they performed work from their 2023 album, Now That’s Something, as well as an unreleased song.

In the interview, the bandmates told the story of forming Dynamo Fuzz and performing their first shows together on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic halted live performances for the band, they said it also gave them a chance to develop their sound. By the end of 2021, the band had written a number of songs and decided to record an album at Oranjudio Studios in Columbus.

“Anyone who tells you being in a rock and roll studio is 100% good times – it’s partially true,” drummer Patrick Locy said, “It’s really fun, until it’s not, and then it’s really fun again.”

The band recounted spending six hours recording the track “Say It To Me.” While they expected the song to translate easily from rehearsal to the recording studio, it ultimately required dozens of takes to get the each instrument's part worked out. According to Patrick, “We had to figure out what version of a band we are in a recording studio.” Despite the challenges, the recordings were ultimately a success, and provided the material for the band’s debut album, Now That’s Something.

Now That’s Something is available on Bandcamp and streaming services. Information about Dynamo Fuzz's upcoming concert dates and music releases is available on their Instragram or Facebook. Their next release is slated for this Fall.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
