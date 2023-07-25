Studio Session: Columbus trio Dynamo Fuzz on recording their debut album

Last week on Kaleidoscope, Dynamo Fuzz joined host Juliet Fromholt for a live interview and studio session. The Columbus trio features Harlan Hopkins on vocals and guitar, Ryan Sherrock on bass, and Patrick Locy on drums. On the show, they performed work from their 2023 album, Now That’s Something, as well as an unreleased song.

In the interview, the bandmates told the story of forming Dynamo Fuzz and performing their first shows together on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic halted live performances for the band, they said it also gave them a chance to develop their sound. By the end of 2021, the band had written a number of songs and decided to record an album at Oranjudio Studios in Columbus.

“Anyone who tells you being in a rock and roll studio is 100% good times – it’s partially true,” drummer Patrick Locy said, “It’s really fun, until it’s not, and then it’s really fun again.”

The band recounted spending six hours recording the track “Say It To Me.” While they expected the song to translate easily from rehearsal to the recording studio, it ultimately required dozens of takes to get the each instrument's part worked out. According to Patrick, “We had to figure out what version of a band we are in a recording studio.” Despite the challenges, the recordings were ultimately a success, and provided the material for the band’s debut album, Now That’s Something.

Now That’s Something is available on Bandcamp and streaming services. Information about Dynamo Fuzz's upcoming concert dates and music releases is available on their Instragram or Facebook. Their next release is slated for this Fall.

