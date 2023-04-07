Gran Gran releases 'An EP' with a celebration at Yellow Cab Tavern

Yellow Springs musician and songwriter Dylan Sage returned to Kaleidoscope ahead of the release of a new EP by Gran Gran, An EP. On the show, he spoke with WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about writing and recording the EP, which was written and recorded almost solely by Dylan at his home studio. “They’re all very personal songs,” Dylan said. “I was going through a very transitional phase in my life, and I think [making the record] was the best possible way to move on to the next thing. It almost feels like a period at the end of a sentence. A long sentence.” The 6-track EP was released on April 7, 2023, and is available for purchase or streaming on Bandcamp.

In the interview, Dylan also talks about sharing the songs from An EP with his bandmates in preparation for performing them for a live audience. The full band of Dylan, Mikey Chappell, Jay Teilhet, Evan Miller, and Jacob Diebold, will perform for an album release celebration on Friday, April 7th, at Yellow Cab Tavern. Gran Gran will share the stage with Cincinnati band Dustbin and Dayton band Bomb Bunny. The show begins at 8:00pm, and tickets will be available at the door for $10. Updates about Gran Gran, including information about new releases and live performances, can be found on their Instagram.