Kaleidoscope

Gran Gran releases 'An EP' with a celebration at Yellow Cab Tavern

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published April 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
Yellow Springs musician and songwriter Dylan Sage returned to Kaleidoscope ahead of the release of a new EP by Gran Gran, An EP. On the show, he spoke with WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about writing and recording the EP, which was written and recorded almost solely by Dylan at his home studio. “They’re all very personal songs,” Dylan said. “I was going through a very transitional phase in my life, and I think [making the record] was the best possible way to move on to the next thing. It almost feels like a period at the end of a sentence. A long sentence.” The 6-track EP was released on April 7, 2023, and is available for purchase or streaming on Bandcamp.

In the interview, Dylan also talks about sharing the songs from An EP with his bandmates in preparation for performing them for a live audience. The full band of Dylan, Mikey Chappell, Jay Teilhet, Evan Miller, and Jacob Diebold, will perform for an album release celebration on Friday, April 7th, at Yellow Cab Tavern. Gran Gran will share the stage with Cincinnati band Dustbin and Dayton band Bomb Bunny. The show begins at 8:00pm, and tickets will be available at the door for $10. Updates about Gran Gran, including information about new releases and live performances, can be found on their Instagram.

Kaleidoscope Music
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
