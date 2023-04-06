Studio Session: The Price Brothers share songs from Department of the Interior and more

The Price Brothers joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt this week for a live studio session and interview. The band features Pete Price on lead vocals and gutiar, Steve Phelps on drums, Jeff Tutt on keyboard, Casey Davis on lead guitar, Dan Sage on guitar, and Tom Scarpelli filling in on electric bass. Together, they played several original songs live on air, including work from Price’s 2022 debut solo album, Department of the Interior. Price also spoke with Juliet about writing and recording the album. He said that fellow Dayton songwriter Nick Kizirnis encouraged him to make the record, and guided him through the process. Half of the album was recorded in Nashville, the other half in Dayton with producer Gary King. It features performances by several respected Dayton musicians, including Hal Melia, Allen Seals, TreyStone, and Nick Kizirnis himself.

Pete Price has also released a live album with the Price Brothers, The Price Brothers Live at Yellow Cab Tavern. Both Department of the Interior and Live at Yellow Cab are available for purchase on Bandcamp, or for digital streaming. Updates about Pete Price and the Price Brothers can be found at petepricemusic.com.