Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: The Price Brothers share songs from Department of the Interior and more

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
IMG_7565.jpg
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

The Price Brothers joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt this week for a live studio session and interview. The band features Pete Price on lead vocals and gutiar, Steve Phelps on drums, Jeff Tutt on keyboard, Casey Davis on lead guitar, Dan Sage on guitar, and Tom Scarpelli filling in on electric bass. Together, they played several original songs live on air, including work from Price’s 2022 debut solo album, Department of the Interior. Price also spoke with Juliet about writing and recording the album. He said that fellow Dayton songwriter Nick Kizirnis encouraged him to make the record, and guided him through the process. Half of the album was recorded in Nashville, the other half in Dayton with producer Gary King. It features performances by several respected Dayton musicians, including Hal Melia, Allen Seals, TreyStone, and Nick Kizirnis himself.

Pete Price has also released a live album with the Price Brothers, The Price Brothers Live at Yellow Cab Tavern. Both Department of the Interior and Live at Yellow Cab are available for purchase on Bandcamp, or for digital streaming. Updates about Pete Price and the Price Brothers can be found at petepricemusic.com.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
