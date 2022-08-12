© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: Talking 'Bout the Young Sound fundraiser concert will feature Manic Pixie Dream, Chloe R and more

Published July 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
Listen to Manic Pixie Dream and Chloe R perform live on Kaleidoscope and host Juliet Fromholt talk to Talking 'Bout the Young Sound educator, Kyleen Downes about their upcoming show.

Music education program, Talking 'Bout the Young Sound, is holding a fundraiser concert at Peach's Grill on July 30th.

The event will showcase artists currently participating in the program as well as alumni groups. Donations will go towards musical equipment, class materials, and the continuation of the program.

Talking 'Bout the Young Sound's 10 week program provides music mentorship for young people ages 13-18.

Learn more about Talking 'Bout the Young Sound on their website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin

Kaleidoscope MusicYellow SpringsStudio Sessions
