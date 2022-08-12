Studio Session: Talking 'Bout the Young Sound fundraiser concert will feature Manic Pixie Dream, Chloe R and more

Music education program, Talking 'Bout the Young Sound, is holding a fundraiser concert at Peach's Grill on July 30th.

The event will showcase artists currently participating in the program as well as alumni groups. Donations will go towards musical equipment, class materials, and the continuation of the program.

Talking 'Bout the Young Sound's 10 week program provides music mentorship for young people ages 13-18.

Learn more about Talking 'Bout the Young Sound on their website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin