Dayton Poetry Slam returns to the Yellow Cab Tavern

Dayton Slam Poetry has been doing live shows for the past year after spending time online during the pandemic. They hold open mics, writing workshops, and more every first and third Sunday at the Yellow Cab Tavern.

The organization has been running for the past 23 years but is looking to expand and reach more poets in the area. Anyone with words in their head is welcome to join, with no prior experience or expertise required.

For those unable to meet in person, the Dayton Poetry Slam is working on putting out a podcast periodically with recordings of their bi-monthly shows. Their Youtube channel also puts out recordings of past performances.

For more information visit Dayton Poetry Slam’s website.

Keep up with Dayton Poetry Slam on their Instagram: @DaytonPoetrySlam and Facebook: @DaytonPoetrySlam1.

Digital production by Selah Griffin