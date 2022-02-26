DYT channels NOLA music and food for the upcoming Mardi Gras Threauxdown

One of the last major community events before the coronavirus lockdown of early 2020, the Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown is returning this carnival season for another New Orleans style celebration with music, food, and even a parade.

Members of the Dayton band Solistic, along with many musical and culinary collaborators, join Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt live in the WYSO studio for a preview of the March 5 event, which will be held at the Brightside.