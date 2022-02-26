© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

DYT channels NOLA music and food for the upcoming Mardi Gras Threauxdown

Published February 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST
https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_229001999_528297293433_1_original.jpg

One of the last major community events before the coronavirus lockdown of early 2020, the Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown is returning this carnival season for another New Orleans style celebration with music, food, and even a parade.

Members of the Dayton band Solistic, along with many musical and culinary collaborators, join Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt live in the WYSO studio for a preview of the March 5 event, which will be held at the Brightside.

Kaleidoscope Local MusicMusicFoodCulture
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
