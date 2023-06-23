Southwest Ohio included in state-wide strategy for digital equity, listening session at West Dayton Block Party

The Ohio Department of Development is working with local partners across the state to improve internet access for Ohioans and identify gaps in service.

BroadbandOhio was awarded $5 million by the U.S. Department of Commerce to conduct stakeholder outreach. This is the first step towards receiving federal funds through the BEAD Program and Digital Equity Act.

The United Way of Greater Cincinnati, their local partner in Southwest Ohio, is holding pop-up listening sessions across the region to hear directly from people about their internet connection needs and experiences.

“This is one of those situations where your participation is really critical to the work success,” Kristina Scott from the United Way of Greater Cincinnati said. “It's going to take multiple iterations of the work and we want to make sure that we're really getting input from people with lived experience, the real experts at every step along the way.”

The organization has already held sessions in around the region, including Butler, Clinton, Clark and Miami counties.

On Saturday, June 24, there will be a listening session at the West Dayton block party at Princeton park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.