Poor Will's Almanack: July 9 - 16

By Bill Felker
Published July 9, 2024 at 12:51 PM EDT
Pixabay

Poor Will's Almanack in the time of the Deep Summer, with the sun in Cancer.

When sycamore trees shed their bark, acorns are fully formed , and thistle flowers turn to down. Hemlock is tattered, leaves falling. Daddy longlegs are mating. Katydids are roving through the grass. Soon the will be calling in the night

When sycamore trees shed their bark, starlings begin to flock into murmurations that swoop across the fields. Then poison ivy shows green berries.

The touch-me-nots are budding. Staghorns have pushed out on the sumac. Teasel is prickly and stiff.

Cattails are big and fat and soft.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will's Almanack. I'll be back next week with more notes on the seasons. In the meantime, go out after dark and listen to the crickets and see how they get louder from one neighborhood to the next.

Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
