Poor Will's Almanack: July 9 - 16

When sycamore trees shed their bark, acorns are fully formed , and thistle flowers turn to down. Hemlock is tattered, leaves falling. Daddy longlegs are mating. Katydids are roving through the grass. Soon the will be calling in the night

When sycamore trees shed their bark, starlings begin to flock into murmurations that swoop across the fields. Then poison ivy shows green berries.

The touch-me-nots are budding. Staghorns have pushed out on the sumac. Teasel is prickly and stiff.

Cattails are big and fat and soft.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will's Almanack. I'll be back next week with more notes on the seasons. In the meantime, go out after dark and listen to the crickets and see how they get louder from one neighborhood to the next.