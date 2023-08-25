Poor Will's Almanack: August 22 - 28, 2023

In the time of Late Summer the time of the Sweet Peach Moon, and the Sun in Virgo.

It's the time toads and frogs have begun migration. You may see them hopping through your grass or across your walkway.

It's a time when showers of apple tree leaves, locust leaves, black walnut and hackberry leaves come down in the windier afternoons.

Goldenrod, one of the most flamboyant wildflowers of the year is turning gold.

Streaks of gold appear on the silver olive bushes often planted along the freeways.

The soybean fields that were forest green from the Mississippi River to New York are yellowing now, pacing the first turning of the cottonwoods and box elders and buckeye trees.

Purple autumn crocuses and pure white virgin's bower flower in the garden.

August’s ragweed finally goes to seed in the alleys, but the first small white asters and the purple New England asters and giant golden Jerusalem artichokes bloom in the waysides and bur marigolds flower in the swamps.

Now....The last hummingbird fledglings leave their nests Bumblebees get clumsy in the cool mornings, get tired and sleep in the zinnias.

Chillier days silence the cicadas, slow the crickets and the katydids.

In the woods, fawns have lost their spots.

Fog settles across the valleys before dawn as...migrating frogs and toads ponder their future.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with more notes on the seasons. In the meantime, there's more: when you are checking for frogs and toads, look for gossamer webs covered with dew in the morning sun.