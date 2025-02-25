© 2025 WYSO
Broadcasting History: The HBCU Radio Legacy

Coming Soon: Broadcasting History: The HBCU Radio Legacy, a new podcast

By Jocelyn Robinson
Published February 25, 2025 at 10:12 AM EST
Follow the HBCU Radio Preservation Project as we rediscover the magic of Black college radio. Through archival recordings, oral histories, and visits to historic campuses, we explore how HBCU radio stations serve as vital communication hubs, launching pads for Black voices, and catalysts for social change. Tune in as we bring these vital histories to life and explore their relevance to today's media landscape.

Broadcasting History: The HBCU Radio Legacy HBCUs History Black History
Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, Ohio-based educator, media producer, and radio preservationist. As an educator, Robinson has taught transdisciplinary literature courses incorporating critical cultural theory and her scholarship in self-definition and identity. She also teaches community-based and college-level classes in digital storytelling and narrative journalism.
