During the late summer of 2020 I interviewed Jean Guerrero for her book “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist

Agenda.” If you look back at that time you’ll recall we were in the midst of the COVID pandemic and Donald Trump was serving out the last months of his first term while running again for that office against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump’s closest adviser during his first term was a man named Stephen Miller. Miller wrote speeches for Trump and advised him on policy matters. Miller had Trump’s ear on issues like immigration control as well as just about any other matter that came across Mr. Trump’s desk. And he still does.

Fast forward to today: the midterm elections provided an emphatic repudiation of Mr. Trump’s MAGA movement. President Trump campaigned for

many GOP candidates who lost in that election. While he campaigned he continued to insist his loss in 2020 was due to the election being rigged and that the midterm election would also surely be rigged,

despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Well, the results of that election are undeniable-initially President Trump declared that he would

accept the results. It seemed like they were so convincing that even he could not quibble with their validity. The GOP had suffered a walloping

at the polls — it was emphatic, it had been 50 years since anything similar had occurred. That was in 1976 in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal.

Mr. Trump’s initial acceptance of the results deceived some pundits. They wondered if perhaps the final two years of his term might reveal a new willingness to work across the aisle, to even moderate his approach.

That notion evaporated rapidly, within days after the election Trump appointed Stephen Miller to be his new Chief of Staff. Miller is a hard liner. Listen to this archival interview with Jean Guerrero to learn who Mr. Miller is, what he believes, and what he is likely to be doing over the final years of this Trump presidency.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Bonus segment

After listening to Jean Guerrero discussing Stephen Miller, I was pondering what to air as a bonus segment. I wanted something that would complement our discussion about this fellow, Miller, who wants to deport millions of immigrants. I found just the thing; 25 years ago I interviewed the playwright Ping Chong. He was in Yellow Springs to stage a performance of his play "Undesirable Elements."