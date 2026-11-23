Roz Chast has been publishing her cartoons in the New Yorker magazine for almost half a century. Jason Adam Katzenstein is also a cartoonist who has his work appearing in that venerable publication. The two of them were talking one day about the saddest rooms in their homes. They ended up agreeing that their kitchens were the saddest rooms and then they realized that hey, it could be fun to illustrate a book together about their sad kitchens. So they did. Here it is. And it is very funny. What a great idea.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

