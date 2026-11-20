Early in this century George Pelecanos published four novels over four years that featured a private investigator based in Washington D.C. named Derek Strange. My appetite had been whetted, I loved this series. Then the author got busy writing for TV, and the next Strange title came out

eight years later, in 2012.

Some writers crank out a book or even more per year. Others like Pelecanos, take their time, choosing quality over quantity. Now 14 years after the previous book in the Strange series he finally put out another one. "The Blue Flame" was worth the wait.

Derek Strange is aging in real time. As this story begins he's still working as a PI business is slow, the neon sign outside his place is failing — he cannot afford to fix it. When an attorney who represents drug

dealers asks him to try to find an alibi for a client who is in jail on a murder charge Strange holds his nose and accepts the job, he needs the money.

As he digs in to that murder case he realizes there's a lot more that he needs to know. He interviews a young woman who grew up with both the suspected killer and his alleged victim. After she suddenly vanishes

Strange cannot stop investigating despite being told by his client to desist.

The police are unhappy Strange is nosing around. There's the missing woman's dad, a former cop, who is furious with Strange for meddling and possibly endangering his daughter. The author's encyclopedic knowledge of soul music popular during the 1970s provides our literary soundtrack.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

