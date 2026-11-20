In 2024 the historian Timothy Snyder made his first appearance on the

program to discuss his book "On Freedom." Last year the book was

reissued in paperback. During the week prior to the midterm election I

was offered an opportunity to speak to Professor Snyder again. He was in

our area, the author grew up in Centerville, and I was quite interested

to know what he was thinking about our current cultural and political

landscape.

We recorded this conversation on the Friday right before the election.

He spoke to me on the telephone from Springfield where he was checking

on the situation with the Haitian refugees who are essentially being

driven out of town by this current administration. His schedule was

packed, that evening he was going to make a public appearance here at

WYSO where there was a taping of a podcast by the Kettering Foundation.

Our interview lasted twelve minutes. While Snyder is well known for

giving interviewers long, detailed responses in this instance since we

were pressed for time he kept it pithy and concise.

Bonus segment one

Original recording made in 2003.

23 years ago the film "The Trials of Henry Kissinger" was being shown at The Little Art Theater. Alex Gibney was one of the people who made that movie. I thought this would be a good time to dust off this conversation

because Gibney just released a new documentary called "Musk." The film

is almost four hours long and it is the story of the richest man in the world, a man who recently spent almost half a billion dollars supporting candidates in the mid-term elections, Elon Musk. Musk refused to

participate in the project so Gibney employed an unusual device to portray Musk, he created an avatar that spoke in the voice of Elon Musk.

Bonus segment two

Original recording made in 2003.

"The Trials of Henry Kissinger" was Eugene Jarecki's film, he was the

director. On the day that I spoke to Alex Gibney back in 2003 it was a

live interview. After we ended that phone call I made another call to

Eugene Jarecki to talk to him about the movie. The film was inspired in

part by a book called "The Trial of Henry Kissinger" that was written by

Christopher Hitchens. During my conversations with these filmmakers I

was struck by how there was a discussion at that time about whether U.S.

officials like Kissinger had been implicated in committing war crimes.

That same sort of conversation is currently taking place in our country

due to events in Iran (the bombing of a school) and along the coastlines

of the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea in which numerous sea going

vessels have been eliminated by this administration under the pretext of

stopping terrorism, drug smuggling, immigration, etc. In 2003 Henry

Kissinger was being sued by the son of a Chilean general who had been

assassinated in Chile after a botched kidnapping. Kissinger was

implicated and the case eventually made it to the US Supreme Court where

a ruling was made that due to Kissinger's position as security advisor

to President Richard M. Nixon he enjoyed immunity from prosecution.

History always seems to repeat itself.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

