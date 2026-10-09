Book Nook: 'Where the Moon Stands Still' by James W. Graham

When Europeans first arrived in what is now called Ohio they found

massive mysterious earthworks at locations all across the region. They

didn't know what they were or what they represented, over the course of

centuries they altered or destroyed most of them. One of the few that

miraculously survived was located in what is now Newark, Ohio.

In his book "Where the Moon Stands Still: Revealing the Cosmic Genius of

Ohio's Indigenous Earthworks" James W. Graham tells the story of a pair

of professors from Earlham College who initially arrived in Newark with

doubts about the significance of the massive earthworks there. These

incredible traces of an Indigenous culture ultimately revealed that they

had definite and intentional reasons for building them.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

