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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Where the Moon Stands Still' by James W. Graham

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:25 PM EDT
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When Europeans first arrived in what is now called Ohio they found
massive mysterious earthworks at locations all across the region. They
didn't know what they were or what they represented, over the course of
centuries they altered or destroyed most of them. One of the few that
miraculously survived was located in what is now Newark, Ohio.

In his book "Where the Moon Stands Still: Revealing the Cosmic Genius of
Ohio's Indigenous Earthworks" James W. Graham tells the story of a pair
of professors from Earlham College who initially arrived in Newark with
doubts about the significance of the massive earthworks there. These
incredible traces of an Indigenous culture ultimately revealed that they
had definite and intentional reasons for building them.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn.
See stories by Vick Mickunas