Book Nook: 'Avalon, Rise' by Madeline ffitch

Madeline ffitch returned to our airwaves to discuss her second novel.

The author resides in the Athens, Ohio area-this story was inspired in part by anti-fascists and anti-racists she has known and observed in her community. But it is much more than that. In this interview, ffitch shared many fascinating insights in to her creative process. The story is told from 10 points of view that range from that of a very young boy to the perspective of a 96-year-old veteran of WWII.

The author appeared on the show for her first novel in 2019, and I had been eagerly anticipating this one. I was not disappointed, "Avalon, Rise" totally knocked me out.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

