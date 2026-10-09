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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Avalon, Rise' by Madeline ffitch

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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Madeline ffitch returned to our airwaves to discuss her second novel.

The author resides in the Athens, Ohio area-this story was inspired in part by anti-fascists and anti-racists she has known and observed in her community. But it is much more than that. In this interview, ffitch shared many fascinating insights in to her creative process. The story is told from 10 points of view that range from that of a very young boy to the perspective of a 96-year-old veteran of WWII.

The author appeared on the show for her first novel in 2019, and I had been eagerly anticipating this one. I was not disappointed, "Avalon, Rise" totally knocked me out.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn.
See stories by Vick Mickunas