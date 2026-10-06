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Book Nook

Best of Book Nook: 'The Last River-the Tragic Race for Shangri-La' by Todd Balf

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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Twenty five years ago, the travel writer Todd Balf made his only appearance on the
show to discuss the paperback release of his book "The Last River: the Tragic Race for Shangri-La." This is the story of some adventurous men who took kayaks down a river in Tibet that rushes through gorges and is quite hazardous.

Our rapidly changing climate is having an enormous impact upon that region of Tibet and neighboring Nepal. Their glaciers are
melting-climate disasters that are impacting that region terribly. I had been thinking a lot about that area and what it used to be like. Then I remembered this particular show and decided to dust it off so that we could revisit a place that has changed a lot since that expedition.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn.
See stories by Vick Mickunas