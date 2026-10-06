Best of Book Nook: 'The Last River-the Tragic Race for Shangri-La' by Todd Balf

Twenty five years ago, the travel writer Todd Balf made his only appearance on the

show to discuss the paperback release of his book "The Last River: the Tragic Race for Shangri-La." This is the story of some adventurous men who took kayaks down a river in Tibet that rushes through gorges and is quite hazardous.

Our rapidly changing climate is having an enormous impact upon that region of Tibet and neighboring Nepal. Their glaciers are

melting-climate disasters that are impacting that region terribly. I had been thinking a lot about that area and what it used to be like. Then I remembered this particular show and decided to dust it off so that we could revisit a place that has changed a lot since that expedition.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

