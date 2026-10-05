Book Nook: 'Peace Corner' by Diane Chiddister

Diane Chiddister knows Yellow Springs well. She lived here for decades

before moving to Olympia, Washington a few years ago. In Yellow Springs,

Chiddister became a participant in the Quaker meetings and her new novel

is very much informed by her Quakerism. Is that even a word?

For the last quarter of a century, a small group of anti-war protesters

have been gathering every week on the "Peace Corner" to speak out

against the our nation's involvement in various conflicts. This novel

radiates outward from that center of pacifism. The author has many

themes to explore in this story. Long-time residents of Yellow Springs

are sure to recognize some familiar landmarks, behaviors, and trends.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

