Best of Book Nook: 'In Service of the Wild' by Stephanie Mills

When Europeans started arriving in North America they began altering the landscape. Forests were cut down. Prairies got plowed up. Marshes were drained. Rivers got dammed. Cities were built. The altered landscape we see today is quite different from what existed before. In her book "In Service of the Wild: Restoring and Reinhabiting Damaged Land," Stephanie Mills describes the damage that has been done to the land and how it is

possible to restore it. That is what she has tried to do on her land in Michigan. This is a daunting task but not impossible.

Are you seeking a bit of inspiration? Listen to this interview from the

Book Nook archives.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

