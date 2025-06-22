© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

"Medicine River: A Story of Survival and the Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools" by Mary Annette Pember

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 22, 2025 at 11:20 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Pantheon Books
/
Contributed
"Medicine River: A Story of Survival and the Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools" by Mary Annette Pember - Featured on WYSO's Book Nook. This powerful memoir traces three generations of trauma and resilience as Pember uncovers her mother's boarding school experiences and the hidden family history that shaped their lives.

Mary Annette Pember's mother was angry and defensive, but also highly intelligent with a devilish sense of humor. Pember wanted to understand how her mother became that way — what had formed her? She studied her mother's past and realized the time spent in a Wisconsin boarding school run by Catholic sisters profoundly impacted who her mother became.

This book takes readers inside the boarding school system that separated and isolated Indigenous children from their families. Children were often used as a labor force, and any education they received was designed to train them as laborers — getting a decent education was rarely the objective. The schools forced assimilation into the world of white people who had taken their ancestral lands. Children were not allowed to speak their native languages and were often mistreated. There were numerous fatalities.

This is also a story of hope. Despite five centuries of oppression, they endured. Some were able to survive. Pember's powerful history is also her memoir. This book is a must-read.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
