Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
He started at NPR in 2011 as an intern for All Things Considered, and was a producer and director for Tell Me More.
Originally from Brooklyn and a graduate of SUNY New Paltz, he previously worked at ShopRite.
R.L. Stine's mega-popular series has spawned TV shows, movies and many, many books. A humor writer who stumbled into horror, Stine says its been a thrill to scare so many generations of kids.
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died Saturday at age 78. He helped Red Bull become popular around the world and created a sports, media and real estate empire around the brand.
The Will & Grace actor died following a car crash this morning. Jordan's fame was on the rise as a social media star.
Ye, the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, had recently accused hip hop mogul Diddy of being under the influence of "the Jewish people."
Kate Beaton, known for her popular webcomic Hark a Vagrant, is out now with her new graphic memoir Ducks — which dives into the day-to-day life of working in the Canadian oil sands.
Erneaux is known for her semi-autobiographical works. The permanent secretary noted her "clinical acuity" in examining personal memory.
The hours are long and the pay isn't great. But one theater in Baltimore is trying to rethink its labor practices to make theater a better workplace.
Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor Coolio has died at age 59. He was best-known for hits "Fantastic Voyage" and "Gangsta's Paradise."
According to PEN America, a growing number of local political and advocacy groups have focused their attacks on books featuring LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color.