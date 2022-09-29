Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.

He started at NPR in 2011 as an intern for All Things Considered, and was a producer and director for Tell Me More.

Originally from Brooklyn and a graduate of SUNY New Paltz, he previously worked at ShopRite.