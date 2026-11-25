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Today's top stories

The Army will detonate a huge explosion in Middletown, Iowa, this morning to safely dispose of thousands of pounds of lead azide that could spontaneously explode. The explosive has been used since WWI and was moved to the Iowa bunker 17 years ago. The detonation is happening after officials found that the lead azide had crystallized and become unstable. Authorities have evacuated a 5-mile radius, and those within 20 miles are advised to stay indoors to avoid exposure to toxins.

Scott Olson / Getty Images A sign hangs from a fence surrounding the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, on Nov. 23, 2026, in Middletown, Iowa.

🎧 The U.S. Army rescheduled the detonation multiple times after the public got wind of it last week, NPR's Quil Lawrence tells Up First. Purdue University's Andrew Whelton, who has worked on disaster planning, tells Lawrence the detonation caused stress for residents, businesses and farmers. The Trump administration pushed back on the notion that this planned action was a surprise, citing town hall meetings on the topic. Lawrence says the biggest danger in the detonation is to kids and pregnant people due to the lead dust in the air or on surfaces. There are also worries about potential harm to livestock and crops, as well as the cleanup duration.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia has voluntarily left the U.S. after a nearly two-year legal battle. He is the Salvadoran immigrant who became emblematic of the challenges posed by President Trump's mass deportation campaign. Abrego Garcia was arrested in 2025 and mistakenly deported to El Salvador. He returned to the U.S. but departed for Spain yesterday. His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said that Abrego Garcia boarded a commercial flight to a destination of his choice and "left the United States a free man." Sandoval-Moshenberg described the move as "a temporary departure," saying that Abrego Garcia, whose wife and child are U.S. citizens, has options to return to the U.S.

🎧 Abrego Garcia's attorney said that he will essentially spend two years waiting abroad. His case raises concerns about due process and the risks of sending individuals to countries where they could be harmed, NPR's Juliana Kim says. The Department of Homeland Security said they are delighted by his decision to leave the U.S. The agency, in a statement, said that "now this El Salvadoran man cannot terrorize innocents." After being mistakenly deported, upon his return to the U.S., Abrego Garcia was charged with human smuggling, an allegation he has denied.

Nvidia's newly reinstated CEO, Jensen Huang, apologized to his staff yesterday for his previous behavior, according to the New York Times. He reportedly denied that Trump pressured the board for his return, despite the president saying otherwise. Huang had stepped down following reports of affairs, including one with a woman reportedly suspected by U.S. intelligence agencies of being recruited by China's spy agency. Some members of Congress still have concerns about the national security scandal.

🎧 Some lawmakers are upset with Huang, while others criticized Nvidia and its board, NPR's Maham Javaid says. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren says that Huang owes Congress answers about Nvidia's compliance with laws designed to keep advanced chips out of China. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas is calling for a congressional investigation into Huang and urging faster action on chip-control legislation. House Democratic Committee leaders sent a letter to the president after he claimed he helped with Huang's reinstatement. They asked if he prioritizes friends and allies over the nation's economic and national security interests. They demanded a response by Dec. 8 on what he knew about Huang's ties to an alleged Chinese spy. Huang will attend a closed-door hearing with House members next week, followed by testimony before a Senate committee two days later.

Today's listen

Tatyana Alanis for NPR /

NPR launched the first-ever Senior Podcast Challenge this fall, inviting people over 65 to share their stories. Unlike the NPR Student Podcast Challenge, which has attracted more than 90,000 young voices since 2018, this contest focuses on the wisdom and experiences of older voices. While the contest is still open for a few more days, the judges have already listened to more than 100 submissions. Some stories explore life after retirement, dating after divorce or the loss of a partner, and coming to terms with being a senior. Take a listen to some of their favorite early entries.

There's still time to enter. The competition will close on Nov. 30. These are the official rules for the 2026 NPR Senior Podcast Challenge and you can submit your entry here.

Life advice

Beck Harlan for NPR /

If you're spending your free time ruminating about work-related issues, you're essentially still on the clock, according to psychologist and author Guy Winch. Don't let workplace woes invade your home life. Winch shares techniques with Life Kit to help you reclaim your time, energy and attention when work consumes too much of your mental bandwidth.

🧠 Instead of reliving the work issue, spend 15 minutes creating a plan to address the situation. Ask yourself, "How can I handle this? What outcome do I want?"

🧠 Adopt rituals that engage as many senses as possible to help your brain transition between tasks. For example, try changing your clothes to signal the end of the workday. The more you repeat rituals, the easier it is for your brain to shift from work to relaxation.

🧠 Do something that energizes you. Activities like screen time and doomscrolling may seem relaxing, but they aren't effective.

🧠 Ask yourself: "If my job disappeared tomorrow, what remains of me?" You might realize your worth isn't tied to your job title.

For more guidance on how to switch off your work brain, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Kenta Harada / Getty Images Ezra Frech of Team United States competes during the Men's Long Jump T63 Final on three of the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sept. 29, 2025 in New Delhi, India.

Dancing with the Stars wrapped up Season 35 last night, crowning Paralympian Ezra Frech and his partner, Daniella Karagach, as the winners of this year's Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Frailejon, a plant of Colombia's high-mountain wetlands that's vital to the country's water supply, is facing an array of threats from farmers, ranchers and climate change. Volunteers are working to save these plants, one seedling at a time. Doctors are combating disinformation about routine vitamin K shots for newborns, which prevent rare but life-threatening hemorrhaging. The rate of parents skipping these shots for their kids has increased from 3.1% in 2017 to 6.8% in 2025, according to new research in JAMA.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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