Updated November 20, 2026 at 11:13 AM EST

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who has defended President Trump's war with Iran, said Friday that he opposes tying government funding to an end to the conflict as Congress struggles to avert a shutdown before Christmas.

"We're not going to shut down the war. That is President Trump's power. He's exercising his constitutional authority," Johnson, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, told Morning Edition.

Congress faces a Dec. 11 deadline to keep federal agencies operating, giving Democrats leverage in the Republican-controlled Senate, where most legislation requires 60 votes to advance. But both parties face divisions. Democrats disagree over whether to use the funding deadline to force an end to the war, while Republicans are weighing bipartisan negotiations against a party-line approach to securing additional military spending.

Johnson said Republicans would prefer to negotiate a spending agreement with Democrats rather than use budget reconciliation, a procedure that could allow them to approve defense funding without Democratic support.

"I think we'll give them one more chance," he said, referring to negotiations before the Thanksgiving recess.

Johnson, who previously supported military aid to Ukraine but later opposed additional funding, warned that temporary spending measures would hinder military modernization and weapons procurement. He pointed to the changing nature of warfare in Ukraine as an example.

A shutdown could furlough hundreds of thousands of federal workers or delay their pay just weeks before Christmas. Johnson said he hoped to avoid one but warned that Republicans would need Democratic support.

The war launched by the U.S. and Israel against Iran has killed thousands of people, threatened U.S. military bases across the region and become a point of contention in the American midterm elections. Asked what he wanted to see happen in Iran, Johnson said he hoped Iranians would rise up against their government and that Iran would never acquire a nuclear weapon.

"I want to see the Ayatollahs on the dustbin of history," he said.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above.

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