Rossana D'Antonio was at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, just about to board a plane back to Los Angeles, when the Federal Aviation Administration declared a nationwide ground stop.

D'Antonio's flight was canceled last Friday, along with thousands of others. She was lucky, and got a seat on a flight Saturday morning.

"By then, of course, the hotels were all booked. And so I spent the night at JFK," she said with a rueful laugh.

D'Antonio is not just a frequent flier. She also is the president-elect of the American Society of Civil Engineers. So her mind went right to infrastructure.

"The very first thing I thought of was, 'We told you so,'" D'Antonio told NPR. "We are reliant on a system that was considered to be state of the art back in the 1980s. This is common knowledge. We've known about it, and we simply haven't acted swiftly enough."

Last week's nationwide ground stop was an unwelcome reminder that the U.S.' air traffic control system runs on antiquated technology.

"We have a patchwork, archaic federal telephone network," the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Bryan Bedford, said Thursday at Honeywell Aerospace's American Aviation Leadership Summit in Washington. "Which is why we gotta get off [of] it as fast as humanly possible, while maintaining safety."

Cliff Owen / AP An empty TSA PreCheck security line is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted nationwide ground stops, in Chantilly, Va., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

The FAA is still unsure exactly what caused the telecommunications meltdown that led to the nationwide ground stop, just the second since 9/11. But the agency says it started with work to install a router at a remote facility in Arkansas -- part of an ongoing effort to replace outdated copper wiring with modern fiber-optic cables.

No one disputes that the old equipment is a problem, or that updates now underway should have happened a long time ago. So why is the world's busiest and most complex airspace still running on network technology from the 1980s?

Former FAA and DOT officials say the answer starts with decades of underfunding.

"At its core, it's a money problem," Michael Huerta, a former FAA administrator during the Obama administration, said in an interview last year. "The FAA has been asked to do more with less."

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Michael Huerta addresses the media after touring the Chicago Air Route Traffic Control Center with U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk R-Ill., left, and Rosemarie S. Andolino Commissioner, Chicago Department of Aviation in Aurora , Ill.

The agency has tried to invest in new technology. But at the same time, Huerta said, the older systems must stay running to keep planes in the air 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

The older networks are fragile, and expensive to maintain because they're obsolete, former FAA officials say. And it's challenging to connect them with modern equipment designed to run on fiber-optic networks.

"This should have been taken on earlier," said William Voss, a former FAA executive involved in previous modernization efforts back in the 1990s. "It's effectively been eating all the money up trying to run this antique store in the biggest air traffic system in the world."

The FAA got an influx of money last year when Congress allocated $12.5 billion to upgrade the air traffic control system. But Voss warned the task is complicated and daunting.

"There's not a lot of people that have done that in one big leap," he said.

ELAINE THOMPSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS / AP An air traffic controller updates information on planes Jan. 20, 1999 at a radar screen in the federal air traffic control center in Auburn, Wash.

Voss worries the Trump administration is moving too quickly, without allowing enough time for planning and coordination. And he wonders why the failed network upgrade that crippled the nation's airspace was scheduled during a busy Friday afternoon.

"I can't imagine why you do that unless you are just under tremendous schedule pressure," Voss said.

The timing also seems questionable to Dave Spero. He's the national president of Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, the union that represents technicians at the FAA.

"No, I wouldn't do that on a Friday afternoon," he said. "To be safe, I would probably want to schedule it on a midnight shift."

The Government Accountability Office also raised concerns about the speed of modernization work. In a report published in September, the GAO said the administration has been accelerating the timeline of modernization work already underway -- including the telecommunications network that failed on Friday.

"They are basically buying speed at the risk of cost uncertainty and the potential for disruptions in the national airspace," said Kevin Walsh, the director of the GAO's Information Technology and Cybersecurity team, who was the lead on the report.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP Air traffic control equipment is displayed an announcement on a new air traffic control infrastructure plan, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington.

The GAO report also noted the first phase of the FAA's modernization effort includes more than 11,000 distinct projects with no integrated master plan.

"While that may work, it increases the risk of outages, especially when dealing with these older systems, which are prone to failure," Walsh said.

But the Trump administration defends its approach.

"Some of you will say I'm moving too fast. Some of you say, I'm moving too slow. Um, maybe I'm Goldilocks and I'm going just right here," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy after meeting Republican Senators at the Capitol on Tuesday. "But I'll just tell you, the longer we stay on an old rickety network, the less safe it becomes."

Jacquelyn Martin / AP Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

There's another reason, experts say, the Trump administration might want to move quickly.

After decades of air traffic control modernization attempts that took longer and delivered less than promised, the FAA wants to show Congress that it's serious this time, said Eric Soskin, a former inspector general at the Department of Transportation.

"That's a powerful signal to say, hey, we're going to get it done. We are going to carry out this important effort," Soskin said.

The FAA still has a lot of modernization work left to do, with the potential for more disruptions ahead, other former agency leaders warned.

"I don't expect another major US shutdown. The FAA is going to avoid that at all costs," said Michael O'Donnell, a former senior executive at the agency.

"We'll get some disruptions, but I don't think it'll be anything like we saw on Friday night … I'd be really shocked and surprised, and a little worried, if that happened again."

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