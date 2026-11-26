Over 2 million Ohioans are caregiving for a member of their family. That’s according to AARP Ohio.

November is National Family Caregivers Month.

Jenny Carlson is the state director for AARP Ohio. She said the designation is an opportunity to bring awareness of the challenges of being a caregiver.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Jenny Carlson: Every day, hardworking family caregivers help their loved ones with essential tasks including medication, medical care, meals, bathing, dressing, chores, financing, grocery shopping, and more. And it's not only talking about and raising visibility about what they're doing, it's also the economics of caregiving.

So as an example, AARP's new survey found that nationwide family caregivers are spending almost $12,000 a year of their own money to care for their loved ones. And that's an increase of almost 60% in just five years. For many caregivers, that means less money to cover their own bills to save for their retirement. And so that translates into about $32 billion per year.

And if family caregivers weren't stepping up to the plate to provide care to their loved ones, residents would be forced into more costly nursing homes with government and taxpayers footing the bill. And so raising awareness, and talking about these issues are important, not only to normalize the conversation in the communities, but so that it's top of mind for our elected officials.

Mike Frazier: Now full disclosure, I'm a caregiver myself. I care-give three people. What about the physical and psychological toll that being a caregiver can have on somebody, especially if you have a full-time job, and then other responsibilities, say if you're part of the sandwich generation where if you're raising your own children and then you have adult children as well. What can people do to help themselves?

Carlson: That's a great question. Like you, I'm also a caregiver to my 88-year-old mother who resides with us. And so we have an intergenerational household. It takes a village to take care of loved ones. Family caregivers are stressed and they're overwhelmed and balancing the physical, the emotional, the financial and oftentimes consuming demand required for care for the loved one can be overwhelming.

Most caregivers — and it's 1 in 4 in Ohio — are working.

And for those caregivers that are working full-time, they've got full-time jobs on top of it, taking care of their loved ones in the morning, like making sure that they have a healthy meal, splitting their meds, making sure that they're in a safe environment, and then they come home and it's repeat refresh with their loved one.

Frazier: For people who work full-time, who need to take some time off to, say, take their loved one to a doctor's appointment, what can they do with their employer or their boss to make it a little easier to ask for some time off to do some caregiving?

Carlson: Yeah, and that is a great question, and part of this is education, making sure that our businesses are understanding what's good for family medical leave, what we do as a society to help moms and dads with newborn kids.

We need to start thinking about how we can do the same for individuals providing care to older adults.

And so it's important to provide employees time off to make sure that they too are getting their time off and that they too are staying healthy. Because if they're not staying healthy, it's just going to continue to create this stressed, overwhelmed environment that has this ripple effect that has an impact on the work environment.

Frazier: Do you have any final words for caregivers about any kind of support that you could offer them, financial or otherwise?

Carlson: Yeah, take a breath. Being a caregiver, and I can tell you firsthand, it's challenging, but know that you have a whole community that is supporting you. We have resources at AARP. We're a trusted resource, please connect with us because we can help you get through these challenging times, and also be that trusted advisor and help you connect into community services where those services are needed.

