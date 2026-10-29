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Dayton Holiday Festival back with a new tree lighting date for 2026

WYSO | By Lillian Ali
Published October 29, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
The annual Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination & Parade.
Downtown Dayton Parade
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The annual Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination & Parade.

The Dayton Holiday Festival is coming back, with some changes.

In recent years, the festival began with a tree lighting the day after Thanksgiving. In response to feedback from attendees and event partners, organizers are pushing the festival start date by one week.

The Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grande Illumination Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 pm.

In addition, the post-ceremony parade on Main Street is being replaced with a collection of events inside the Dayton Arcade.

More information and other festival activities can be found on the Downtown Dayton website at downtowndayton.org.

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Local & Statewide News Downtown Dayton Partnership
Lillian Ali
Lillian Ali (she/her) is a newsroom intern for WYSO. She grew up in Centerville and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in June 2026.
See stories by Lillian Ali