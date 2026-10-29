Dayton Holiday Festival back with a new tree lighting date for 2026

The Dayton Holiday Festival is coming back, with some changes.

In recent years, the festival began with a tree lighting the day after Thanksgiving. In response to feedback from attendees and event partners, organizers are pushing the festival start date by one week.

The Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grande Illumination Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 pm.

In addition, the post-ceremony parade on Main Street is being replaced with a collection of events inside the Dayton Arcade.

More information and other festival activities can be found on the Downtown Dayton website at downtowndayton.org.