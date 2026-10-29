Photos: The Outside Presents kicks off season 4 with an exploration of Ohio noise

The fourth season of The Outside Presents concert series kicked off on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Dr. Bob Brandt Jr. event space at WYSO's Union Schoolhouse studios.

This performance was survey of extreme sound through the state titled, "Noise Ohio." The night opened with Being and Developer, both hailing from Dayton. Columbus was represented by Casey Adams and Cleveland by longtime noise artist Bbob Drake. Rounding out the evening were Cincinnati's Isolated Node and Black Corolla. Dayton's Yesteronics provided visuals.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.

The Outside Presents is a free experimental music series is curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller. For information on upcoming performances, check this page.

