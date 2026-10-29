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Photos: The Outside Presents kicks off season 4 with an exploration of Ohio noise

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:13 PM EDT
Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Being at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Evan Miller interviews Being at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Being performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Developer at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Evan Miller interviews Developer at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Developer at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Evan Miller interviews Developer at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Developer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Yesteronics crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Yesteronics crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Brady Anderson (Right, Yesteronics) walks Barry Leonard through his video setup at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Brady Anderson (Right, Yesteronics) walks Barry Leonard through his video setup at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 45  — Evan Miller interviews Bbob Drake at The Outside Presents on Sat
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Bbob Drake performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Casey Adams performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Isolated Node performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Black Corolla at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Evan Miller interviews Black Corolla at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Black Corolla at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Black Corolla at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
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Black Corolla performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

The fourth season of The Outside Presents concert series kicked off on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Dr. Bob Brandt Jr. event space at WYSO's Union Schoolhouse studios.

This performance was survey of extreme sound through the state titled, "Noise Ohio." The night opened with Being and Developer, both hailing from Dayton. Columbus was represented by Casey Adams and Cleveland by longtime noise artist Bbob Drake. Rounding out the evening were Cincinnati's Isolated Node and Black Corolla. Dayton's Yesteronics provided visuals.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.

The Outside Presents is a free experimental music series is curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller. For information on upcoming performances, check this page.
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Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt