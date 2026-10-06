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Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Springfield ICE observer against seven agents

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
A new federal lawsuit claims ICE agents in Springfield have violated the First Amendment rights of observers. This image was taken from videos submitted as evidence in the case.
Sean Moorman
/
Public Record
A new federal lawsuit claims ICE agents in Springfield have violated the First Amendment rights of observers. This image was taken from videos submitted as evidence in the case. The case was dismissed.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Springfield ICE observer against seven unnamed ICE agents.

According to District Judge Michael Newman, the court lacks jurisdiction because six of the officers have left Springfield, and there’s no evidence of ongoing harassment.

The plaintiff is Sean Moorman. He alleges the ICE agents were systematically harassing him because he was publicly monitoring their activities.

Moorman and his ACLU attorney contend one ICE agent remains in the city, and the others can return at any time. But the judged ruled with only one agent remaining, the chance Moorman “will encounter him specifically is ‘reasonably low.’”

The judge had issued a temporary restraining order against the ICE agents until last Friday directing them to cease any further “threatening, intimidating and retaliatory action.”

However, the judge declined to convert it into a preliminary injunction and dismissed the case.
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Local & Statewide News Immigration and Customs EnforcementTemporary Protected Status
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley