Springfield city manager reinstated after 2 months on paid leave

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck is back on the job after about two months on paid administrative leave.

City commissioners placed Heck on leave on July 28. That came after receiving anonymous letters alleging inappropriate behavior toward another city employee several years ago.

The city hired an independent investigator and asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to review the allegations for possible criminal charges.

Springfield city commissioners voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday night to reinstate him immediately.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said BCI completed its inquiry and the Clark County Prosecutor declined to file any charges.

"The investigation that could have provided a basis to prevent him to return has concluded," Rue said. "And there's nothing at this point that should stand in the way of him resuming his duties."

Springfield City Commissioner Tracey Tackett voted against reinstating Heck.

"I cannot support bringing the city manager back tonight because the independent review is not complete, and the attorney conducting it has advised us to wait until it's finished," she said.

In a statement, Heck said he’s grateful to return to his role, and that he has a renewed sense of purpose and commitment.

“Springfield is more than the community I serve — it is my home, and I care deeply about its people, its employees and its future,” Heck said.