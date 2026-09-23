Dayton Dragons end season ranked first in average attendance for Minor League

The Dayton Dragons are celebrating a big off-the-field win.

The team finished the 2026 season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country in average attendance for its home games.

According to the team, it averaged 7,863 fans per home game. The Dragons, which are classified as High-A, held 65 home games.

This is the fifth straight year the Dragons have finished among the top three teams across all levels of Minor League Baseball. There are 120 teams in the league.

The Dragons full-season home game attendance total was 511,123. The team ranked number four in total attendance in the Minor League. The Leighigh Valley IronPigs came in first for total season home game attendance with 559,602, the Indianapolis Indians followed with 555,657 and the Columbus Clippers were in third place with 511,810.

The Dragons also celebrated a strong season.

"We had the best season on the field," said Tom Nicholas, director of broadcasting and media relations. For the 9th year, they made it to the playoffs. And then, they made it to the big show. "We made it to the MidWest League Championship Series for the first time in 26 years."

The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The team is owned and operated by Diamond Baseball Holdings.