Storm damage assistance offered for Kettering, Springfield residents; DeWine declares emergency

The recent severe weather has prompted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to declare a state of emergency for 19 counties, including several in Southwest Ohio.

They include Greene, Montgomery, and Preble counties.

DeWine said in a statement that significant flooding and damage has been observed in parts of Ohio from recent storms.

The governor’s office says the proclamation directs all relevant State of Ohio departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel as necessary to assist in the cleanup effort.

That includes aid from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Springfield cleanup continues

A month after strong storms hit Springfield in mid-August, homeowners are still dealing with storm damage.

Homeowners still cleaning damaged properties can take debris to C&S Tree Service on Dayton Springfield Road. Disposal is free for homeowners with a Springfield or Clark County address.

The city said homeowners may also contact their insurance company for significant damage, or hire a local company to handle clean-up and removal.

City-owned trees and trees blocking city roads and sidewalks are managed by the city of Springfield Forestry Division. The Forestry Division has responded to over 20 tree clean-up related calls since the storms.

Kettering offers damage assessment assistance

Mike Reitz / Facebook A fire truck wades through the water in Kettering on Ackerman Boulevard between Stroop and David roads.

Kettering home owners who had their property damaged by the recent storms can get help from the city.

Kettering’s Planning and Development Department inspectors will make written assessments of damage that can be used for insurance purposes.

The City will write a report, and create a record that can be used with insurance company claims.

More information and other resources to help those with storm-related property damage is on Kettering's website.