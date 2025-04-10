Families holds rally, one files lawsuit following loved one deaths in Montgomery County Jail

Local advocates from the Montgomery County Jail Coalition rallied outside the jail on Tuesday, demanding the county take action to stop what members say are preventable deaths.

This comes a few weeks after 25-year-old Christian Black died in county custody, and on what would have been the 22nd birthday of Isaiah Trammell, an autistic man who died in custody in 2023.

“If we're going to see the change that we want to see, we need transparency and accountability from the people who have made the decisions that have led to the violence, the abuse and the death of our neighbors and loved ones,” said Bobby Beebe, an organizer with the coalition.

Advocates concerned about history of deaths inside the jail

The Montgomery County Jail Coalition is a group with the goal of reducing the jail population and pursuing alternatives to incarceration. The coalition estimates 580 people are currently held in custody.

The rally was hosted by the coalition in collaboration with Trammell’s family. Black’s family also attended.

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO The Montgomery County Jail Coalition and other community members outside of the jail on April 8.

There were seven reported deaths in the jail in 2023. A state investigation later that year revealed the jail was noncompliant with security observation checks, pre-screens, and intoxication and detox policies and protocols.

Since then, the jail reported to the Bureau of Adult Detention that it’s since created areas for improvement, such as:



Offering comfort medications as needed,

Training staff on recognizing changes in incarcerated individuals’ conditions,

And creating detoxification areas/pods for people suffering from drug/alcohol withdrawal.

Trammell’s family seeking damages

Trammell’s mother, Brandy Abner, said he should be celebrating his birthday with his family.

“I am standing here today because I believe–I don't believe it will bring my son back. I'm here so that no mother ever has to bury their baby because of the ignorant, cold, evil behaviors of the employees inside of that jail,” she said, followed by shouts coming from the jail.

Trammell’s death was ruled as a suicide. He succumbed from his injuries incurred after bashing his head on the walls of his cell. The family alleges staff knew of his autism diagnosis and suicidal intent yet ignored his medical and psychiatric needs.

Last month, Trammell’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and NaphCare, the medical service provider for the jail, claiming staff didn’t provide him a safe environment nor adequate psychiatric care. Hitting his head was an escalation of his stimming behavior, according to the complaint.

“In the last two years, there have been at least eight deaths inside this jail, due to the neglect or injuries sustained in the jail,” Abner said. “These are not one-off situations. These are not coincidences. This is a trend. And if we do not stop it now, it's a trend that will continue on.”

Sheriff’s office response

The sheriff’s office didn’t directly respond to the group’s claims or comment on the lawsuit.

But a spokesperson told WYSO in an email that the jail is the only local correctional facility in the state to be accredited by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care for Mental Health Services.

They’ve handed over the investigation into Black’s death to Dayton Police.

“Our role has been solely to cooperate fully and provide any necessary information or assistance to support Dayton’s efforts,” MCSO spokesperson wrote.

